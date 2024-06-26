Loperfido will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Loperfido will stick in the starting nine for a fifth straight game after going 4-for-13 with two doubles, one walk, two RBI, one stolen base and one run through his first four games since receiving a call-up from Triple-A Sugar Land. Houston has room in its everyday outfield for both Loperfido and Chas McCormick for the moment, but one of the two will likely lose out on playing time once Kyle Tucker (shin) makes his return from the 10-day injured list, perhaps as soon as next week.