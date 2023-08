Singleton is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It has been eight years since Singleton last played for the Astros, but it appears he will get a chance to show what he can do at the top level for the first time since rejoining Houston in late June. Singleton appeared in 11 big-league games with the Brewers earlier this year but posted just a .326 OPS.