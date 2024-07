Singleton went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Twins.

Singleton was in the lineup for the eighth time in the last 10 games and has taken advantage of that opportunity. Saturday's long ball marked his second home run in that span, and he's also driven in six and scored six runs while hitting .355. If Yordan Alvarez (knee) is forced to miss any additional time, Singleton's spot in the lineup should only become more secure.