The Astros recalled Abreu from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros sent Abreu to the minors in late April following a disastrous .099/.156/.113 start to the season with the hope that he could rediscover his swing. He went 7-for-22 with two doubles, one home run and three RBI across five games with the Florida Complex League Astros before going hitless in two games with Sugar Land. The 37-year-old Abreu is starting at first base and batting eighth for Houston in Monday's game in Seattle.