Abreu is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Mauricio Dubon will pick up a start at first base while Abreu takes a seat for the first time since June 4, breaking a streak of 15 consecutive starts. The 2020 American League MVP remains in the midst of a career-worst season, but he's at least shown some signs of life in June, turning in a .734 OPS through 18 games this month.