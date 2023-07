Abreu went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run and two additional runs scored in Saturday's win over Tampa Bay.

For the second straight night Abreu logged a roundtripper, boosting his home run total to 10 this season. Abreu has been on fire since the All-Star break, batting .315 (17-for-54) with 11 RBI and 11 runs scored across 14 contests. He'll look to continue his power streak Sunday in the series finale against the Rays, who will be having a bullpen day.