Abreu went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 13-12 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

Abreu has a pair of multi-hit efforts to open the second half. He also snapped a seven-game homer drought Saturday. All eight of his homers have come since May 28, as it appears the veteran first baseman is starting to get his power on track again. He's added a .245/.294/.359 slash line with 49 RBI, 32 runs scored and 15 doubles through 89 contests.