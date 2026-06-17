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Astros' Josh Hader: Collects fourth save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hader earned the save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Tigers, allowing one run on one hit and no walks with three strikeouts in the ninth inning.

Hader was summoned to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning and yielded a leadoff homer before rebounding with three straight punchouts. It was the first run allowed by the 32-year-old in seven appearances since returning from the injured list June 3, though he still sports a 1.29 ERA, 0.43 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB across seven innings while converting all four of his save chances.

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