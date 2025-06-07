Hader earned the save in Friday's 4-2 win over the Guardians, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Hader was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth and needed just 12 pitches to do so. The southpaw has now gone eight straight outings without allowing a run and has held opponents scoreless in 22 of his 25 appearances this season. He's a perfect 17-for-17 in save opportunities with a 1.33 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 41:6 K:BB across 27 innings.