Astros' Josh Hader: Dominant in eighth save

Hader earned a save against the Twins on Tuesday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning of work.

Hader was unsurprisingly called upon in the ninth inning with Houston holding a two-run lead. The veteran closer made quick work of Minnesota, notching a pair of punchouts while retiring the side in order on nine pitches. Hader didn't pitch for the Astros until June 3, but he hasn't wasted any time reminding everyone that he's still one of MLB's top closers. He's gone 8-for-8 on save chances so far while giving up only one run and posting a 21:5 K:BB over 13 innings spanning 13 appearances.