Hader picked up the save in Friday's 13-12 win against the Twins. He faced two batters, allowing one run on one hit while striking out one.

Hader likely didn't expect to enter Friday's contest as the Astros held a 13-5 lead entering the ninth. However, Luis Contreras allowed three runs and then loaded the bases, forcing the call to the Houston closer. Hader allowed a grand slam to Carlos Correa to bring the Twins within one before fanning Manuel Margot for his 15th save of the campaign. The Houston southpaw now sports a 3.92 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 61:11 K:BB across 39 total innings while going 15-for-16 in save chances.