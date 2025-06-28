Hader retired the only batter he faced to earn the save in Friday's 7-4 win over the Cubs.

Bennett Sousa stayed in the game in the ninth inning after pitching the eighth, but he struggled a bit in the frame. Hader was called in with two outs and a runner on second base, and he got Ian Happ to line out to end the threat. Hader is up to 22 saves on the year, including one in each of his last four appearances. He's shown a little shakiness with four runs allowed (three earned) over 12.2 innings in June, but his 21:1 K:BB for the month showcases his continued late-inning dominance. Overall, he's at a 1.72 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 56:7 K:BB through 36.2 innings on the year.