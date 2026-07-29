Astros' Josh Hader: Grabs 14th save

Hader recorded his 14th save Tuesday against the Angels, tossing a perfect ninth inning.

Hader was unsurprisingly called upon in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead and needed just 4 pitches to retire the side in order and lock down his 14th save of the season. The veteran closer remains a perfect 14-for-14 in save opportunities this year and has allowed just three runs across 24 appearances. Hader continues to dominate in the closer role, posting a 1.23 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB over 22 innings this season.