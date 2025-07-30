Hader picked up the save in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Nationals, striking out the side in a perfect ninth inning.

The All-Star southpaw dispatched the Nationals, with nine of his 13 pitches landing for strikes. The three strikeouts were Hader's most since May 28 versus the Athletics, and he's tallied multiple punchouts in seven of his last nine outings. For the season, he owns a 2.22 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 73:13 K:BB while converting 28 of his 29 save chances over 48.2 frames.