Astros' Josh Hader: Notches third save

Hader picked up a save against the Tigers on Tuesday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in one scoreless inning.

Hader unsurprisingly got the call for the top of the ninth inning with Houston up by two runs. The left-hander allowed a leadoff single to bring the tying run to the plate, but he retired the next three batters he faced to close things out. Hader is now a perfect 3-for-3 on save opportunities this season, and he's yet to give up a run while compiling an 8:1 K:BB over six innings spanning six appearances.