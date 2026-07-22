Astros' Josh Hader: Posts 11th save

Hader notched a save against the Marlins on Tuesday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in one scoreless inning.

Hader unsurprisingly got the call in the ninth inning with Houston up two runs. He surrendered a ground-rule double to the first batter he faced but responded by retiring the next three hitters in order. Hader had uncharacteristically given up a run in two of his prior three outings entering Tuesday, so this was a strong bounce-back effort. He's a perfect 11-for-11 on save opportunities this season while registering a 1.47 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB through 18.1 innings spanning 20 appearances.