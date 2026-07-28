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Astros' Josh Hader: Records 13th save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hader picked up the save Monday against the Angels. He allowed no hits and two walks with no strikeouts over a scoreless inning.

Entering with a two-run cushion, Hader allowed two free passes that brought up the go-ahead run with two outs, but he was able to induce a weak groundout from Vaughn Grissom to secure the victory. Hader has yet to falter in a save opportunity, converting all 13 of his chances while allowing just one run in those situations. Overall, the southpaw owns a 1.29 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB across 21 innings after missing the first two months of the season due to a bicep injury.

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