Hader struck out one batter over one perfect inning to earn a save against the Phillies on Wednesday.

Hader entered with a two-run lead in the ninth frame and had little trouble closing things out, retiring the side in order on 16 pitches. The veteran closer remains perfect in save chances this season, converting all 21 of his opportunities while posting a 1.73 ERA and 0.72 WHIP. Hader ranks third in MLB in saves and has a legitimate chance of surpassing the career-high mark of 37 he posted in 2019 while with the Brewers.