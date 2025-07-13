Hader allowed a run on two hits and struck out two in one inning to take a blown save in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Rangers.

Hader served up a game-tying home run to Kyle Higashioka in the ninth inning, which stuck the Houston closer with his first blown save of the year. He's also showing some struggles -- after allowing four runs (three earned) across 13.2 innings in June, he's been charged with six runs (five earned) in just five innings in July. The long ball remains a problem, as Hader has given up eight homers in 42.2 innings this season, though he's largely remained successful by converting 25 of 26 save chances. He's added a 2.53 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 65:9 K:BB, ratios that are better than last year across the board.