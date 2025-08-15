Hader has been diagnosed with a left shoulder capsule sprain and will not throw for approximately three weeks, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

After the three weeks of not throwing, the next steps will be determined in Hader's recovery. Hader received multiple medical opinions on his injured shoulder, and this is the current course of action. A return toward the end of the regular season seems like best-case scenario right now. Bryan Abreu picked up the save in Hader's absence Wednesday against the Red Sox.