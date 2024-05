Ort was claimed off waivers by the Astros and optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Ort was acquired by the Orioles in February but struggled to a 12.08 ERA in 14 outings at Triple-A Norfolk, which led to him being removed from the 40-man roster. The 32-year-old made 21 appearances for the Red Sox last season and posted a 6.26 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 23 innings, and he should serve as organizational depth for the Astros.