Tucker went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Tucker recorded multiple hits in a game for the ninth time across 24 starts in June. He's maintained a .304 average in that span while also slugging .489 with three home runs. Tucker is on pace to set a career-high in stolen bases, but he has a career-low .170 ISO across 324 plate appearances on the campaign.