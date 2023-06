Tucker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss against the Dodgers.

Tucker is not quite on pace to reach the 30-home-run total he hit in each of the last two seasons, but he's still having a respectable year on offense. The outfielder's .273 batting average and .348 OBP would each be the second-best marks of his career if the season ended today. The veteran's 39-33 strikeout-to-walk ratio is also the best of his career by far.