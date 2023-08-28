Tucker went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and three runs scored in Sunday's 17-4 win over the Tigers.

Tucker got the Astros on the board first with a two-run blast to right for his eighth home run this month. The 26-year-old is enjoying a tremendous season and is on pace to set career-best totals in nearly every offensive category. Tucker is now slashing .292/.373/.522 with 26 home runs, 97 RBI, 77 runs, 25 steals and a 63:72 BB:K in 542 plate appearances. His 97 RBI leads the American League and is second in all of baseball.