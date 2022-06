Dubon went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Sunday against the Yankees.

Dubon got the start in left field with Yordan Alvarez out of the lineup Sunday. He delivered a two-RBI single in the fourth inning, and he now has at least one hit in four of his last five starts. Dubon maintained a roster spot over Chas McCormick and Jose Siri, and he should draw occasional starts in center field and at third base and shortstop. Across 105 plate appearances this season, Dubon has a .242/.279/.379 line.