Dubon went 0-for-4 with a run scored Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Dubon didn't put together an impressive performance on the field, but he drew his second start at shortstop this season. He has seen most of his playing time at second base but has been forced back to a bench role due to the return of Jose Altuve. Meanwhile, Jeremy Pena has been the locked-in starting shortstop and has performed just above league average based on wRC+. That likely means Dubon will be stuck in a reserve role for the time being, but his defensive versatility could help him pick up additional playing time.