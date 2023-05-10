Dubon left Tuesday's game against the Angels with left hamstring discomfort, Greg Rajan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Dubon picked up the injury while reaching first base on a single. The infielder is considered day-to-day, but there's a good chance he'll be out of the lineup for Wednesday's finale against the Angels with Houston having an off-day Thursday.
