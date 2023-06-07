Dubon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Getting the start at second base, Dubon led off the game by taking Kevin Gausman deep, but it was the only flicker of offense Houston could manage all night. With Jose Altuve (oblique) on the IL again, Dubon is back in an everyday role and has rapped out six hits while making four straight starts at the keystone, While his .294 batting average remains a plus, the 28-year-old doesn't offer much else from a fantasy perspective -- Tuesday's homer was just his second of the season, and his first extra-base hit of any kind since May 22.