Straw said he could steal between 50 and 60 bases if given everyday playing time, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The speedy Straw is favorite to take over for the now-departed George Springer as Houston's primary center fielder and leadoff batter, but he'll need to prove he deserves it. Astros manager Dusty Baker is giving him the chance. Straw's started five of the first seven Grapefruit League games and batted leadoff in four of them, and he's 5-for-10 with a double, a triple and one stolen base. Straw will need to improve upon his career .327 on-base percentage if he's going to be in a position to steal those 50-60 bags.