Straw went 3-for-4 with a walk, three stolen bases and three runs scored during Sunday's 6-4 win over the A's.

Straw got on base four times, stealing his way into scoring position three times while crossing the plate three times as well. He ran wild in the minor leagues and has quickly shown that his speed will be a tremendous asset in the majors as well. Straw figures to play regularly until the Houston lineup gets healthy and offers significant fantasy appeal for those in need of stolen bases.