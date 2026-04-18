Astros' Nick Allen: Available off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen did not suffer an injury and is available off the bench for Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Allen was originally in the lineup for Saturday's game, starting at shortstop while hitting ninth. However, he did not take the field with the starters, with Shay Whitcomb taking Allen's spot. The move appears to be discretionary, as the team has advised that Allen did not suffer an injury.