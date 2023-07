Maton picked up the save in Sunday's win over the Angels. He allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one in one inning.

Houston mounted a late comeback and Maton was able to escape with the save in the 9-8 after coughing up a solo homer to Shohei Ohtani. It was Maton's first save chance of the year. He's sporting a 2.51 ERA with a 51:14 K:BB and six holds through 46.2 frames.