Maton struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh inning of Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Rangers.

Maton threw nine pitches -- all for strikes -- to retire the side, allowing him to complete the 108th immaculate inning in MLB history. Starter Luis Garcia also threw an immaculate inning in the bottom of the second, with him and Maton becoming the first teammates in league annals to achieve the feat in the same game. Though Maton has now turned in a 2.25 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over eight innings in his last nine appearances, he has yet to gain much traction in a high-leverage role, as he hasn't recorded a save or hold during that stretch.