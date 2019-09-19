Osuna gave up one hit and one walk while striking out one through one scoreless inning to record his 35th save in a 3-2 win over the Rangers Wednesday.

After allowing a walk and a single to start the ninth inning, Osuna made quick work of the Rangers with a strikeout and a groundball double play to nail down the save. With this save, Osuna became the youngest pitcher, at 24 years old, to reach 150 career saves. The right-hander has a 4-3 record with a 2.80 ERA through 62 appearances this season.