Blanco is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

After a brief move to the bullpen, Blanco shifted back into the Houston rotation last weekend against the Reds when the Astros opted to build in an extra day of rest between starts for rookie Hunter Brown. Blanco had been expected to return to the bullpen this week, but the Astros' recent decision to demote Brandon Bielak to Triple-A Sugar Land now opens up a more permanent starting role. Given that he's turned in a 4.76 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB in 17 innings through his first three starts with Houston, Blanco hasn't yet established himself as a trustworthy streaming option.