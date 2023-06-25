Blanco allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out six batters over six innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Saturday.

It looked like Blanco could be in for a rough outing when Los Angeles hit two homers and put up three runs in the first inning, but the right-hander didn't allow any runs or hits over the remainder of his start. He finished with the second quality start of his career, both of which have come over his past three appearances. Blanco got the start Saturday as a result of Brandon Bielak being demoted to the minors, and the former likely showed enough in recovering from the rough first frame to remain in the rotation. He's tentatively scheduled for a difficult matchup on the road against Texas his next time out.