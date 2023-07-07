Blanco (2-1) took the loss Thursday versus the Mariners, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings.

It was a quality start for Blanco, his third such effort in six starts this season. Unfortunately for the right-hander, two of the hits he surrendered were home runs to Eugenio Suarez and J.P. Crawford, and the Astros' offense didn't offer much support. Blanco is now at a 4.70 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 48:24 K:BB over 46 innings through 15 appearances this season. It's unclear at this time if he'll be in the rotation -- or even on the big-league roster -- following the All-Star break.