Astros' Ronel Blanco: Takes first loss Sunday

Blanco (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the White Sox, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings.

Blanco was hurt by the long ball Sunday as he threw 55 of his 85 pitches for strikes. After walking the leadoff hitter in the first inning, he surrendered a two-run homer to Munetaka Murakami. Miguel Vargas took him deep for another two-run shot in the sixth. Both of Blanco's starts since returning to Houston have featured multiple home runs allowed and three walks, though he has also piled up 12 strikeouts across 10 innings. The right-hander is scheduled to make his next start Saturday on the road against the Rangers.