Pressly blew his second save of the season in Friday's 10-9 extra-innings loss to the Guardians, giving up a run on a hit and a walk in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

The Astros had already seen a 5-4 lead slip away, but after they re-took the lead in the top of the eighth inning, Pressly got the call to try and secure his 12th save. Instead, Cleveland tied it up again, something they would do twice more in extra innings before finally taking their first and only lead of the night in the 14th. Pressly has been tagged for a run in three of his last four appearances, but the stumble seems to be more a product of bad luck than bad performance -- over his last 12 games, the veteran closer has an 18:2 K:BB in 12 innings.