Pressly earned a save against the Athletics on Thursday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Pressly had struggled in his previous two outings coming into Thursday, allowing four runs (three earned) and six hits over two frames. He got back on track against Oakland, needing just 11 pitches to retire the side in order and collect his 22nd save. Pressly isn't immune to an occasional rough appearance, but he's been steady overall this season, posting a 2.91ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 48:8 K:BB over 43.1 innings as the Astros' unquestioned closer.