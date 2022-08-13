Pressly wasn't available to pitch Friday against Oakland due to a stiff neck, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pressly struck out five in two scoreless innings over two relief appearances Tuesday and Wednesday, but he's now dealing with a neck injury. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Saturday's matchup, but Hector Neris picked up the save in Pressly's absence Friday, and the team also has Rafael Montero and Will Smith available to fill in as closing options if needed.