Pressly allowed two runs on two hits in one inning against Atlanta on Sunday. He struck out one and earned a save.

Sunday was the first time Pressly's been scored this month; he coughed up an RBI triple to Travis d'Arnaud and a run-scoring groundout to Vaughn Grissom before escaping with his 25th save. Pressly's ERA climbed to 3.11 with a 46:9 K:BB through 39 appearances. He's converted 25 of 29 saves on the year.