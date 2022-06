Pressly didn't allow a baserunner and had two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Mets.

Pressly threw 10 of his 14 pitches for strikes as he retired the Mets in order with minimal difficulty. The right-hander allowed runs in his first two appearances of June but has given up only two hits across his past four outings. Overall this year he has a 2.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over 18.2 innings while going 14-for-16 in save chances.