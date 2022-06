Pressly pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 12th save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

The Astros closer gave up a couple of hits but managed to induce soft contact with runners on to get out of the inning unscathed. Pressly now has 12 saves on the year, a number which ties him for eighth overall. When healthy, Pressly has impressed in the closer role, and he has converted nine straight save opportunities dating back to May 7th.