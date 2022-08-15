Pressly (neck) picked up the save in Sunday's 6-3 victory over the Athletics, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out none and walking none over two-thirds of an inning.

Pressly needed just six pitches to get the save, his 23rd of the season. He is 2-for-2 in chances this month. The righty has not allowed an earned run in his last four appearances, and has allowed just two earned runs in his last 12.2 innings pitched. His ERA now sits at 2.86 to go along with 43 strikeouts and a 0.95 WHIP.