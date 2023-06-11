Pressly earned a save over the Guardians on Saturday, allowing an unearned run on one hit while striking out one batter over one inning.

Pressly blew a save opportunity against Cleveland on Friday, but he got right back on his feet with a save one day later. The Astros gave him a three-run ninth-inning cushion to work with Saturday, but things got interesting when Steven Kwan opened with an infield single and the next batter reached base via an error. Pressly then got Jose Ramirez -- who homered four times over the previous two games -- to line out before retiring the final two batters to close out the contest. Pressly has struggled a bit of late with two blown saves and four runs (three earned) over his past five appearances, but he's 12-for-14 on save chances on the season and in no immediate danger of having his closer role challenged.