Pressly didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Rockies.

Pressly was tasked with protecting a two-run lead and he needed only nine pitches to do so. He has now turned in nine consecutive scoreless appearances, racking up 11 strikeouts with three walks across 10 innings in that span. Pressly has 19 saves on the campaign, three of which have come in July.