Pressly earned his 13th save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning in Tuesday's 4-2 win against the Mets. He struck out one, walked one and did not allow a hit.

The 33-year-old hasn't been reliable of late as he came into Tuesday with eight runs allowed (four earned) and three blown saves in his past eight outings, but he worked through the heart of New York's lineup with no major issues. Pressly is 13-for-16 in save chances this year and has a 3.26 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB in 30.1 innings.