Pressly picked up the save Wednesday against the Cardinals, striking out two over a perfect inning.

Pressly retired Paul Goldschmidt, Lars Nootbaar and Paul DeJong in order to record his 15th save of the season. The right-hander went just 2-for-5 in save chances from May 29-June 14, but he hasn't allowed an earned run over his last five appearances (six innings) and is a perfect 3-for-3 in save opportunities during that stretch. Overall, Pressly is 15-for-18 as a closer and sports elite numbers across the board (2.88 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 9.7 K/9).