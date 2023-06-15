Pressly (1-2) allowed three runs (none earned) on two hits to earn the win Wednesday against the Nationals.

Pressly entered the game in the ninth inning with a three-run lead and blew his third save of the season -- all three of which have come in his last six appearances. The leadoff hitter reached base on an error, but Pressly went on to surrender a double and triple to allow the tying run to score. There's no indication that he will be moved out of the closer role, but Pressly has allowed at least one run in five of his last six appearances.